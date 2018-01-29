Check Out What AT&T Thought the Future Would Look Like in 1961

Check out this fascinating AT&T video from 1961 called Seeing the Digital Future. AT&T has published a lot of archival material to YouTube, and a friend spotted this one over the weekend. There are lots of things I find interesting about it. For one thing, remember that it’s 1961. AT&T wasn’t the AT&T of today, it was Ma Bell. It was the telephone company. It was the tech giant of its day! And while there’s a lot that misses the mark in this video, there are also some things Ma Bell got right, including the importance of computers being able to talk to each other. I also personally enjoy the 1960s special effects—in color, no less!—and wooden acting. It’s a great glimpse back at how things were, while they were trying to figure out how things would someday be.