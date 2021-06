A new video, released on Memorial Day, explains how Cherry from Apple Original Films, Hideaway Entertainment, and AGBO looks to highlight the PTSD suffered by many veterans. As well as directors the Russo brothers and star Tom Holland, the clip features contributions from Timothy Wynn of the Philadelphia Veterans Court and IAVA CEO Jeremy Butler. The film itself is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.

Check It Out: How ‘Cherry’ Tries to Highlight the Veterans’ PTSD