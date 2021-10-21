‘Sky: Children of Light’ Game Celebrates Halloween With New Content

Just in time to celebrate the spookiest season of the year, thatgamecompany is bringing back its ‘Days of Mischief’ event for a three-week in-game Halloween experience in Sky: Children of the Light. Filled with playful pranks and surprising shenanigans, ‘Days of Mischief’ looks to create a delightfully immersive experience full of lasting memories. Players can look forward to the addition of an eerie new area, gathering around the bubbling Enchantment Cauldron, broom-riding, new costumes, spells, and so much more. The studio also recently debuted its newest seasonal adventure; ‘Season of Flight’ – encouraging players to take wing and get a deeper look into the world of Sky. Set in a cloudy expansion of the Hidden Forest realm, Season of Flight explores themes of harmony with the cast of new characters and the Light Creatures who fly alongside them.

