Chuck Joiner interviewed me for his “On the Road to Macstock” series. I am speaking—as are Jeff Gamet and Dave Hamilton—at Macstock 2017, and Chuck asked me for a preview of my presentation. As Chuck put it, “Bryan Chaffin of The Mac Observer gives us a taste of the kind of timely analysis of events that he will deliver to the audience in Woodstock IL in July. This time, Bryan provides his thoughts on Project Titan, Apple’s automotive project, and what Tim Cook’s comments really mean. Bryan has a reputation for strong opinions, and this conversation is no exception.” Seems about right.

Check It Out: Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on the Road to Macstock