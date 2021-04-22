New Civilization VI Update Means Scouts Can Pet Their Dogs

Civilization VI received an update on Thursday but it brings an important new feature: Your scouts can now pet their dogs. Other updates include three new military units, four new maps, a new unit action, and various bug fixes and improvements. New units: Trebuchet – Medieval Era Catapult upgrade. Siege promotion class. Upgrades into Bombard. Cannot move and attack on the same turn unless they’ve earned the Expert Crew Promotion. Man-At-Arms: Medieval Era Swordsman upgrade. Melee promotion class. Upgrades into Musketman. Line Infantry: Industrial Era Musketman upgrade. Melee promotion class. Upgrades into Infantry. New maps: Mediterranean Large Map: A large map of the greater Mediterranean region with resources, terrain, and features reflecting their historic locations. Earth Huge Map: A larger sized representation of Earth with resources, terrain, and features reflecting their historic locations. TSL Earth Huge: Civilizations start at the location of their historical capital on the huge Earth map. TSL Mediterranean: Civilizations start the location of their historic capital on the large Mediterranean map.

