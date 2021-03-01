Players of Civilization VI will be pleased to know that the free February update is now available to download. It introduces Barbarian Clans, the Leader Selection Pool, several balance adjustments, and other changes based on player feedback. In Barbarian Clans Game Mode: “This game mode replaces standard Barbarian Tribes with Clans, with a variety of terrain and combat preferences. Additionally, the mode introduces new player actions for peaceful interactions with Barbarians that provide increased strategic options. Every Clan can progress towards converting into a City-State. If the camp remains in play long enough and/or receives enough boosts from player actions, it will transform into a new City-State.“ Read the update here and watch the video below.