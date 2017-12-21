Aspyr Media released Thursday Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on iPad, the first game from this great franchise to come to iOS. Aspyr said the interface has been reworked for Touch, and it otherwise looks like Civilization VI. Which is awesome for gaming fun and miserable for my time management. I mean, utterly miserable. I do loves me some Civ action! The game is priced at $59.99, a hefty price that tests new waters for bringing premium games to iOS. But, it’s being released with an introductory price of $29.99, half off. This is the base Civilization VI game without any of the expansions for the desktop game. It’s a free (3.1GB) download that lets you play your first 60 moves for free. After that, you have to make an in-app purchase to buy the full game. Aspyr said the game is playable on iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any iPad Pro—the requirements listed in the App Store’s requirements pulldown are more expansive, but I’d stick with the models specified in the description.
Check It Out: Civilization VI Comes to iPad, For Real!
Thanks…. Got this for our Holidays.
Hope it is really great. I have played since Civ 1. Civ 2 nearly destroyed my college life.
Got Civ3 during my 15 linux years and although Loki made a great version, it lacked the magic of Civ2. Have had FreeCiv installed on every machine I have owned until they stopped supporting the latest MacOS’s. Played a bit of Civ4, but was too busy with life to make it a regular thing.
Now my kids are older and they can’t wait to try Civ6.
A very fine game sure to waste countless hours. Hope some of the upgrades become available and they don’t bet too gouge-y.
Finally, full games on iPad!
About 50-70% of my laptop use is games like these, and to be able to do it on a $329 machine is a great development. I already own Civ6 on the Mac, but I’ll at least download this version to see how it goes. We’ll see if it’s worth the $30 to have it on the machine I use more…