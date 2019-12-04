Via our Facebook page, we received a link to an eBay auction for a kid’s watch featuring Clarus, the mysterious dogcow.

Old-school Apple fans may remember Clarus from the print preview screen, and newer school fans can click the link above to learn more about this rarely-seen creature. I am a fan of Clarus, mostly because it is an odd and silly thing from a company I like. Thanks to Apple I already wear a watch that I’m not interested in swapping out, but if I were to break my streak of activity rings, I’d only do it for a watch like this one! If you feel the same, the auction is currently at $200 which is much less than a current Apple Watch would cost you…

Check It Out: Clarus Watch on eBay