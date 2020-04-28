CleanMyMac X is Now Available on the Mac App Store

For the first time, CleanMyMac X is available on the Mac App Store, maker MacPaw announced in a blog post. Previously, users could only get the app via a SetApp subscription or from MacPaw directly. However, at the moment you cannot switch between versions. CleanMyMac X helps users manage storage, apps, and monitor the health of their Mac, as well as offering personalized tips. Some features are only available with an annual subscription which costs $34.99.

