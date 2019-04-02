Clips 2.0.6 Updated With ClassKit Support

Apple has released an update to Clips, which lets people create short video clips to share on social media. Clips 2.0.6 brings the following features: Use the new camcorder filter to give your videos a retro video camera look; Choose from 8 new posters including options with solid backgrounds, colorful vintage designs, a classic blue camcorder recording screen, and an animated globe to celebrate Earth Day; Create titles and captions with 3 new Live Titles styles featuring static text that appears all at once or animated text that highlights each word as it’s spoken; Apply new 8-bit and 3D-styled stickers to add emphasis to your videos; Create songs in GarageBand and other music apps, then add them directly to new or existing Clips projects; Duplicate and rename projects; Share projects with friends via AirDrop or email, save them to Files, or upload them to cloud storage services with share extensions; ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app. App Store: Free

