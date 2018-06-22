CNET has been a glaring omission on Apple TV, but that’s finally been rectified. Now you can download the CNET channel app on your Apple TV and keep up with the latest tech news on your big screen television. You can watch CNET’s tech shows, see the latest top news wrap up, learn about new products, and more. To get the CNET channel, launch the App Store app on your Apple TV and search for CNET. It’s a free download and you don’t need any subscriptions to watch.

Check It Out: CNET Comes to Apple TV