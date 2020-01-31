CocoonWeaver is a new-ish app (released five months ago) that gives you private voice transcriptions automatically sorted into categories with a voice command. To assign a category to a transcription just say at the beginning, “Cocoon, <category>” then start talking as normal. The developers also have a good privacy policy. Audio and textual data is encrypted and stored locally. The app’s design adheres to guidelines put forth by The Center for Humane Technology. Other features include: Integrated maps for geotagged notes, global search of history, an Apple Watch app, works offline, and more. App Store: Free

Check It Out: CocoonWeaver Gives You Private Voice Transcriptions