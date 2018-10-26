A website called Hotspot 3D lets you compare smartphones in 3D. It’s really neat because you can compare different iPhone and Android models to give you an idea of how they compare in terms of size. The phones are displayed side by side and you can spin them every which way around. The available iPhones are: iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X/XS/XS Max, and iPhone XR. The Android phones are: Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, Galaxy S9/S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei P20/P20 Lite/P20 Pro, Sony Xperia XA2/XA2 Ultra, Huawei Mate 10/Mate 10 Lite/Mate 10 Pro, and the LG Q6. You can also compare every phone to a credit card.

Check It Out: This Website Lets you Compare Smartphones in 3D