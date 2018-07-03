Developer Eyad Murshid created an interesting concept yesterday. It imagines what a Touch Bar on iOS would look like. It’s called AccessoryTouchBar, and I personally like it. Although, having a Touch Bar and the predictive text bar would take up a lot of room, so maybe they could be merged. In any case, head over to GitHub and check it out. There are GIFs that show it in action. Touch Bar on the Mac seems to be lets you perform certain functions and third-party apps can add their own functionality to it. If third-party apps on iOS could modify the Touch Bar, we could see some Cool Stuff™.

Check It Out: This Concept Imagines Using a Touch Bar on iOS