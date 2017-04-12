There will be many challenges for Apple as it designs the next generation Mac Pro. It will have to present with Apple’s unique design language, but the form will also have to follow the function as a modular device. For the practical minded user. The low end will have to be affordable, but it will also have to support the very best CPU/GPU/ and bus architecture. Here’s a concept video that pays homage to the (2008-2012) Mac Pro, has a modest desktop footprint, and still looks like it would be big enough to contain kind of power we drool for. Amazingly, it reminds me of HP’s Z2 Mini as well.
A Very Nice Concept Video for Apple’s Next Mac Pro
Add a Comment
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account
2 Comments Add a comment
I’d like to see what 2017 hardware could be crammed into a design similar to the air cooled original Apple Cube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djNkIF8bz4w
Yes, the Cube was an under-powered overly expensive vanity piece like the Twentieth Anniversary Mac but imagine what it could be with current hardware.
I think this is a good take on he word used at the Mac Pro revival event: Modular. There are design flaws as the GPU facing up in that small space has no room for pass through cables. I also think the M.2 SSD PCI/E connection would be a better choice than SATA III 2.5 inch drive.
What is exciting is that people are excited and enthused to even think about Mac Pro design at this time. I only hope the actual product that Apple puts out is user upgradable and uses some industry standard parts for GPU / SSD / Memory.