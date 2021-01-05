Apple shared a post for its developer blog on Tuesday with instructions to convert your existing web extensions for Safari and submitting them to the Mac App Store. You’ll need the latest versions of Xcode 12, Command Line Tools, and Safari 14. Safari Web Extensions require a container app so that you can easily distribute your extension on the Mac App Store. As part of the conversion process, Xcode automatically creates and opens a container app project that contains your extension files. From here, you can test your extension, make any necessary code changes, update your extension’s icon, and upload your container app for distribution through the Mac App Store.

