Half Lemons is a new cooking app that suggests recipes for you based on what ingredients you already have in the pantry. The more ingredients you plug into the app, the more recipes you can make. It keeps track of them from one meal to the next. These are recipes you can actually make with the things you have on hand. No missing ingredients. No funky substitutions needed. And definitely no trips to the store. Want to use up the last chicken thighs? Or maybe your fresh cilantro is starting to look tired. No problem! Filter recipes using any ingredient in your kitchen. Recipes are sourced from favorites like: NYT Cooking, Half Baked Harvest, Epicurious, Smitten Kitchen, Skinny Taste, BBC food, Jamie Oliver and others.

Check It Out: This Cooking App Gives You Recipes Based on Ingredients You Have