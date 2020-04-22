‘Cosmic Frontier: Override’ is a Remake of 1998 Game ‘Escape Velocity’

A remake of the 1998 game Escape Velocity: Override is raising money on Kickstarter. Called Cosmic Frontier: Override, it’s the sci-fi game we loved where players can explore the galaxy, fight or befriend aliens, make money through trade or privacy, develop new technology, and a whole lot more. It will be available for Mac, Windows, and Linux with a target release date of July 2021. Pledging a minimum of US$10 will get people a copy of the game. As of this writing the project has raised US$13,596 out of its goal of US$44,847.

