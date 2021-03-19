Apple Arcade game Cozy Grove is available to play today. Animal Crossing players might find the game familiar. It’s a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you’ll wander the island’s forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you’ll bring color and joy back to the island. Collect spirit animals, craft decorations, go fishing and more. The landscape is drawn by hand and looks like a watercolor painting.

Check It Out: Animal Crossing-Like Game ‘Cozy Grove’ Debuts on Apple Arcade