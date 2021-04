Apple Senior Vice President, Software Engineering Craig Federighi sat down with The Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern to discuss the release of iOS 14.5 and in particular Ad Tracking Transparency. Turns out he can explain it in just over eight seconds. They also discussed Apple’s interest in mixed reality even the possibility Mr. Federighi will one day replace Tim Cook as CEO.

Check It Out: Craig Federighi Explains Ad Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5