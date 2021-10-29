Crayola Create and Play+ is the official Crayola creativity app, with frequent new activities to help you imagine, experiment, and grow with every month. Explore dozens of creative, confidence-building games and enjoy endless hours of productive play. Crayola Create & Play+ encourages curiosity, artistic independence, and a safe place to develop self-expression. It’s so much more than drawing and coloring pages! Each of the activities helps develop imagination and a creative point of view…we’re all kids at heart, and everyone can be creative. The regular content updates add new features, activities, and learning games. There’s always something new to explore and master.

Check It Out: Official Crayola Game ‘Crayola Create and Play+’ Now on Apple Arcade