Create Apple Music Playlist Art With ‘Denim’ 2.0 Update

Denim is an app that helps you create Apple Music playlist artwork, and its 2.0 update adds even more features. Trial room integrates with your Music Library and uses your playlists to automatically create previews of different artworks, all by just simply tapping. Watch as your playlist titles magically appear onto artworks, with no need to type or edit any more. Denim added some brand new artworks including some popular requests like Country, R&B, House, Running, and Study. And the app also refreshed some of your previous favorites. With a new Gallery tab, you can browse the curated collection of artworks and create covers by selecting an artwork, just like before.

