To celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Beastie Boys releasing Hello Nasty, Apple released a new video in which artist Geoff McFetridge describes making five new posters related to the Apple TV+ series about the band. The eye-catching posters were made entirely on an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil. They give some insight into the cultural and musical impact of the rap trio.

Check It Out: Creating Beastie Boys Posters on iPad Pro