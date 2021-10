Crossy Road was an arcade game created by Hipster Whale, similar to the classic Frogger game. Now it’s back in Apple Arcade. In Crossy Road+ you have to dodge traffic, hop across logs, sidestep trains and collect coins. Make sure you don’t stay still for too long. In each game you get coins which can be used to unlock new characters.

