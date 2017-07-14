A tiny Lego Mac called Byte Edition v3.0 is being sold online by PowerPig. It features a mouse, keyboard, and the iconic “hello” screen display. You can even open it up to reveal interior details like a detailed logic board, drive assembly, and analog board. The dimensions are (Computer): 3.62″ tall x 3.15″ wide x 2.83″ deep (92 mm x 80 mm x 72 mm). For being a small toy, there is a whopping 322 parts in total. You might need to grab a pair of tweezers and a magnifying glass before you build it. Go to the PowerPig website and preorder it for US$78.50. It’s expected to start shipping on July 27 and you can only have one shipment per order.

Check It Out: Cute Lego Mac Is Ready For You To Build