Check Out This Cool Cyperpunk Horror Game Coming to Mac [Trailer]

There’s a cool new game coming to the Mac on October 24th called Observer. Above and beyond the obviously superior name, Observer looks great. It’s a cyberpunk horror game with a killer description. From Aspyr: “The year is 2084. You are Daniel Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. To gather evidence, you must relive their darkest fears, and, finally, face your own.” Sign me up! The trailer looks terrific (some may find it dark). Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but the game will be released on Steam for Mac and Linux, according to MacGamerHQ. Aspyr usually releases its Mac titles on the Mac App Store, too, but a MAS version hasn’t yet been specified.

