The PhoneBuzz YouTube channel conducted a battery test to find how much juice using Dark Mode saves. It ran a variety of popular apps using Dark Mode for two hours on an iPhone XS Max running iOS 13. It compared it alongside the same model of phone, running the same apps, using Light Mode. The results were significant. Dark Mode does save battery on phones with an OLED display.
Dark Mode Saves Battery on OLED Devices
