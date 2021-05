Ambient noise app Dark Noise updated to version 2.4, and this brings support for M1 Macs with other improvements: 2.4 is a minor update with optimizations for running on the new M1 Macs; On a Mac unsupported features should no longer show up in settings; The volume slider on the player page will now work by only changing the audio of Dark Noise while running on a Mac.

