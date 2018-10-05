Dark Sky gets Apple Watch Series 4 Complications

Dark Sky, my favorite local weather app on the iPhone, was updated on Thursday with new complications for Apple Watch Series 4. That means fans of the Infograph watch face get a slick complication that matches the new look Apple is pushing. It looks like the update also fixed a problem where the app defaulted to New York City for forecasts, which kind of defeated the purpose of hyper-local data. Dark Sky costs US$3.99 and is available on Apple’s App Store. The update is free for current users.

