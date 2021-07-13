‘Darkroom’ Update Improves Grain Tool to Reduce Memory Usage

The Darkroom photo editor got a notable update on Tuesday with a lot of fixes for memory bugs. In particular, the Grain slider has been rebuilt to reduce its memory usage, improve speed, and improve its aesthetic to make it look closer to genuine film grain. Other updates: Improved the loading indicators when viewing a photo to now make an explicit difference between loading data locally from storage, and downloading data from iCloud; Improved the interaction with the home indicator when the tools are open while editing; Improved export by ensuring a saved copy is always added to the same album as the original. Added a prompt to replace edits if existing local edits are different from remote edits.

