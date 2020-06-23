Dashlane Family Plans Arrive for Customers

TDashlane Family Plans are here, the company announced today. Two offerings provide password management for up to six family members. Premium Family is US$7.49/month and gives you features like dark web monitoring, VPN service, two-factor authentication, personalize security alerts, and more. Premium Plus Family is US$14.99 and gives you the features of Premium Family with three additions: Credit monitoring, identity restoration support, and identity theft insurance.

