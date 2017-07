Solar power farms come in all sizes and shapes. But for the one in Datong, China, the designers decided to have a little fun. The China Merchants New Energy Group designed it in the form of a giant panda bear covering 248 acres. It’s operational and already producing 50 megawatts of electrical power. Now, the question is: can it be clearly seen from orbit?

