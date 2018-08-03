The Daughter of Steve Jobs is Publishing a Book

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, is publishing a book on September 4, 2018. She tells the story of “the pride and pain of a childhood spent navigating the vastness between her struggling single mom and Apple’s mercurial founder.” She wrote a book adaptation for Vanity Fair where she discusses some of her experiences.

In the spring of 1978, when my parents were 23, my mother gave birth to me on their friend Robert’s farm in Oregon, with the help of two midwives. The labor and delivery took three hours, start to finish. My father arrived a few days later. “It’s not my kid,” he kept telling everyone at the farm, but he’d flown there to meet me anyway. I had black hair and a big nose, and Robert said, “She sure looks like you.”

My parents took me out into a field, laid me on a blanket, and looked through the pages of a baby-name book. He wanted to name me Claire. They went through several names but couldn’t agree. They didn’t want something derivative, a shorter version of a longer name.