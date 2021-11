B&H Photo has a deal on a previous generation 32GB Apple TV 4K (spotted by MacRumors). It is offering the device for US$119. That’s US$59, or 33 percent, off the usual US$179 RRP. The deal is time-limited, with under 11 hours to go at the time of this writing, so get in there quick if you want one at this price.

