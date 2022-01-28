‘Deliveries’ App Update Supports Shortcuts on macOS Monterey

The Deliveries app update now supports macOS Monterey and iOS 15. The version notes for Monterey include Shortcuts support. The update includes a lot of improvements and bug fixes, so here is just part of the notes: Shortcuts are now supported on macOS Monterey. Note: due to limitations in macOS, shortcuts only have a written or spoken description, rather than showing the relevant deliveries like on iOS. The “scan a package” shortcut will open the “Add a Delivery” window since scanning barcodes is not supported in Deliveries for Mac. Notifications that a package has been delivered are now marked as Time Sensitive on macOS Monterey. Sharing a single delivery via Messages now just sends a link. Sharing via AirDrop now sends a link instead of a file, so it’s easier to share with someone that doesn’t have the app.

