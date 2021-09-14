Deliveries has been updated on Tuesday, though many of the changes are behind-the-scenes. Here are a few: If there are multiple tracking numbers on the clipboard, Deliveries can detect all of them; Improved how items with multiple packages refresh. For example if you have an order with one package that was already delivered, that shipment is no longer refreshed along with the others; Maps for deliveries with multiple packages now emphasize the selected package. Maps in notifications focus on the route that’s relevant to the notification; Map views are more efficient, and better at handling errors looking up locations. They’re less likely to animate unexpectedly while you’re adjusting the view, and they look a bit nicer too.

Check It Out: ‘Deliveries’ Package Tracker Update Can Handle Multiple Clipboard Items