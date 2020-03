Dell updated its Dell Mobile Connect app to enable users to mirror their iPhone on their Windows PC. This means your iPhone’s screen is displayed on the PC, where you can see notifications, drag and drop files, and otherwise control the phone using your PC. Requirements: A Dell laptop from 2018 or later from the Alienware, G Series, Inspiron, Vostro, or XPS line of models.

