Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as @OnLeaks on Twitter, put together a fantastic video showing what looks like the best iPhone 8 mockup so far. The video has loads of details ands shows exactly how the glass front and back fit into the phone’s frame and even lets us see exactly where the SIM tray sits. The model is reportedly made from the 3D CAD files in the factory that’s building the iPhone 8 and was made using CNC machining. The end result is an iPhone that looks so real you expect to see alerts pop up on the screen. It’s four minutes of iPhone 8 awesomeness.

Check It Out: Here’s the Most Detailed Look at the iPhone 8 So Far