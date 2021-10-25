‘Diagrams’ 2.2 Update Adds New Content and Support for Shortcuts

Diagrams 2.2 comes with three brand-new Shortcuts actions for creating and exporting documents, which will help users simplify recurring tasks through automation. In Apple’s new Shortcuts app available with macOS Monterey, users can build custom workflows for: creating new diagrams; reusing custom palettes; exporting, post-processing, and sharing exported diagrams; and much more. Thanks to the deep system integration and the possibility of linking built-in and third-party actions, the use cases are almost endless. It’s only the beginning of automation features in Diagrams, but the team sees great potential in that space.

