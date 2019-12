In a new video, Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld and showrunner Alena Smith discuss how the story of a poet from the 1800s still has relevance today. If you haven’t watched it, the show brings together past and present in a really clever way. It could be awkward and stick, but it doesn’t. This clip gives some insight into why the show’s makers adopted that style.

