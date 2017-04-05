Digital Ethereal: Turning Wi-Fi Signals into Art

Art is all around us and can show up in the most amazing places, including the electromagnetic fields from our smartphones. Luis Hernan used that idea to turn Wi-Fi signals from smartphones into light painting, and it’s awesome to see. He uses a Kirlian Device to track Wi-Fi signal strength and long exposure photography to capture his images which look like colorful webs of light spun into everyday scenes. You can check out his beautiful work at the Digital Ethereal website.

