Disney+ subscribers users in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe now have more content after the Star brand launched Tuesday. (The service has launched in Singapore on the same day with the added content.) Shows like Grey’s Anatomy are now part of a subscription, and there will be originals too. The cost of a subscription is going up though (it’s £7.99 per month not £5.99 in the UK.)

