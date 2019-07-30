Andy Hertzfeld posted a segment from a documentary that focused on interviews with Steve Jobs and the original Mac team [via The Loop]. The documentary is called In Search of Excellence by John Nathan. The segment Mr. Hertzfeld posted is just part of the whole, but it includes all kinds of interviews and footage I’ve never seen before. When you’re watching, remember that Steve Jobs is 28 and many of the team members are in the early 20s. This is a team fresh off the victory of successfully releasing the Mac, before the sales slump that would beset the computer for the rest of us in the next couple of years. Also, remember that Steve Jobs was out at Apple a bit more than a year after these interviews were filmed.

Check It Out: Check Out This Documentary with Steve Jobs Interviews from 1984