Documents by Readdle got major updates to its video player recently. Users can now extract audio from video, multitask with a video mini-player, stream with Chromecast, and more. Extract audio from video. Get an mp3 file with the sound while your original video remains untouched. This is great for lectures and music videos. Multitask with Video mini-player.Watch a video in a small window while doing other things in Documents. “Always Landscape” mode. Enjoy movies comfortably as Documents plays videos in the landscape orientation no matter who you rotate your iPhone. Chromecast support. Stream videos from Documents to your TV with Google Chromecast and use your iPhone with Documents as a remote control. Lots of our users were waiting for this.

