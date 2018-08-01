Donut County Game Available for Pre-Order Today

Donut County game, a story-based physics puzzle game about a mysterious hole in the ground developed by Ben Esposito, will be launching on PlayStation 4, Steam, GOG and the App Store for iOS and Mac on August 28. Published by Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind critically acclaimed titles What Remains of Edith Finch, Gorogoa and Florence, Donut County is currently available to pre-order on today on the iOS App Store and Mac App Store. In the game you explore negative space by giving players control over a hole in the ground, and combine objects in the hole for surprising effects, solve puzzles by launching them back out, and ruin everyoneʼs day by devouring everything in sight. App Store: Donut County – US$4.99 | Mac App Store: Donut County – US$12.99

