Donut County Game Launches Tomorrow for iOS, macOS

Donut County launches tomorrow for iOS, macOS, Steam, and Playstation 4. I’ve had the chance to play it a bit on my Mac, and it’s a fun game. Raccoons have taken over Donut County by using remote-controlled holes that they use to steal trash. The main character is BK, who uses a hole to capture his friends and their homes to win prizes. But he ends up falling into his own hole accidentally, where he is confronted by the residents. It’s a physics-based puzzle game. You can explore peoples’ homes, each with its own environment. You move the hole to swallow their stuff, which keeps getting bigger. You can combine objects inside the hole for special effects, like bunny breeding (yeah a little odd). You can also launch things back out of the hole, to solve puzzles or destroy stuff. Basically, the goal is to swallow up everything in Donut County. Mac App Store: US$12.99. App Store: US$4.99

