The Drafts Mac beta is available to download. Drafts is a productivity app for iOS that lets you do multiple things within a single app. Type out something and tweet it, post to Facebook, send it as an email, add it to Calendars, Reminders, and more. To get started with Drafts for Mac, you’ll have to meet the following requirements:

Mac running macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or greater. (Note: macOS 10.14 Mojave is recommended and may be required for final release.)

Active Drafts Pro subscription on iOS, with iOS devices running version 5.4.2 or greater of Drafts for iOS.

iCloud enabled on the Mac and using the same account as your iOS devices which use Drafts.

Check It Out: The Drafts Mac Beta is Available to Download