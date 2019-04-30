As you might imagine, I spend a lot of timing typing text. For a long while, I used programmes likes TextEdit or Word to draft news stories and columns. However, as I discussed on Friday’s TDO, I recently discovered Drafts and am now a big fan. The app allows users to write in a variety of languages, including PlainText, MarkUp, and JavaScript. It is easy to change between them. Drafts saves documents automatically. To get the full power of the app, you need to go pro, which costs $19.99 a year, including a 7-day free trial. The pro version includes extra features like different themes, the ability to organize your documents into workspaces, and further extensions and widgets. Most impressively, Drafts works across macOS, iOS, and WatchOS, meaning you can keep working on your documents on the go. The app has now become an indispensable part of my workflow.

Check It Out: Drafts is a Wide-Ranging and Powerful Text Tool