Have you ever wished you could explore the underwater realms and get amazing pictures and videos? If so, a drone on Indiegogo might be right up your alley. You control Gladius with your iPhone or iPad. The drone uses a unique semi-tethered connection system. A floating buoy communicates wirelessly with your iPhone or iPad, while a tether runs from the buoy to the drone. Therefore, the drone can dive up to 100 meters deep with a horizontal range of 500 meters. Gladius features an on-board 1080P/4K underwater camera to take high quality photos and video and can live-stream in HD. Finally, the underwater camera has low-light adaptable sensors, and LED lights on either side light up a wide 135º angle. The retail price for Gladius will be US $1,399. You can reserve yours on Gladius’s Indiegogo campaign for as low as $599.

Check It Out: This Drone’s Underwater Camera Can Shoot 4K Video