Dude Makes $70 Hackintosh, and It Worked (Video)

Snazzy Labs made a hackintosh—a PC forced to run macOS—and they spent $70 doing it. And here’s the thing: it worked. To be fair, that $70 included buying a 5-year old PC sold by a hospital ($30), a broken SSD that actually works ($5), and a replacement used video card ($35) that usually costs $100 or more. It’s so budget, he called it a crapintosh, a fitting name. But, if he did it, you could do it. More importantly, he found the performance to be really good—better than a 13″ MacBook Pro in some cases. It’s not quiet, it’s ugly, but it worked and worked well, and that’s interesting. He even edited the 4K video we’ve embedded below with this five-year-old, $70 hackintosh.

